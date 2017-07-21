Political Communication Expert Available to Discuss Sean Spicer Resignation
Article ID: 678275
Released: 21-Jul-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Texas A&M University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Kirby Goidel, a professor in the Department of Communication and the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University, is available for analysis of the resignation of Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary. Goidel is frequently requested for commentary on democratic governance and public opinion.