Political Communication Expert Available to Discuss Sean Spicer Resignation

Released: 21-Jul-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Texas A&M University

    • Kirby Goidel, a professor in the Department of Communication and the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University, is available for analysis of the resignation of Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary. Goidel is frequently requested for commentary on democratic governance and public opinion.

