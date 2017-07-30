AACC Launches AACC Middle East in Abu Dhabi

Newswise — SAN DIEGO – AACC announced today that it will launch a new laboratory medicine conference and expedition next spring – AACC Middle East. AACC Middle East will showcase AACC’s globally-renowned education and scientific programs paired with a dynamic exposition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), March 22-24, 2018.

With this new event, a partnership between AACC and Al Borg Medical Laboratories, AACC continues its strategy to provide gold standard, actionable information about the latest in clinical testing to a global audience -- advancing patient care and improving health outcomes worldwide.

The program and exposition floor of AACC Middle East will feature the latest breakthroughs in every area of clinical testing, including mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, next generation sequencing, point of care, and automation. The scientific program will feature experts from the U.S. and the Middle East, sharing knowledge and innovation. Attendees will meet and network with experts in the field, and engage with their peers during the scientific program highlighting recent advances in laboratory medicine.

"Healthcare is increasingly global and interconnected," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "The AACC leadership is excited to bring forward this new opportunity for laboratory experts from a range of healthcare settings to learn about the latest innovations in clinical testing and engage with like-minded professionals from the Middle East and nearby regions. We expect that all the major players in the IVD industry will want to be a part of this groundbreaking event.”

AACC Middle East offers 3 days packed with opportunities to connect with global leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of breaking science in laboratory medicine. The meeting will occur from March 22-24, 2018, at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

