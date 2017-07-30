New Frontiers in Genomic Engineering, Oncofertility, Public Health, and the Digital Health Revolution to Be Explored at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

Newswise — SAN DIEGO – At the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo—the premier global conference and exhibit for laboratory medicine—visionaries in the field will illuminate the pioneering research and technology paving the way for better clinical testing and patient care. From July 30–August 3 in San Diego, the meeting will feature more than 200 talks on a broad range of timely healthcare topics. Highlights of these include plenaries that explore transforming biology using CRISPR engineering and new applications for DNA sequencing; preserving fertility in young people with cancer; how clinical testing can help solve public health crises; and a session that uncovers the precision diagnostics that are creating a digital health revolution.

New frontiers in genomics. In a plenary session, Jennifer Doudna, PhD, of the University of California, Berkeley, will describe how the CRISPR adaptive immune system continues to inspire development of powerful genome engineering tools that can transform biology, while also delving into some of the ethical issues involved with this work.

In recent years, next-generation DNA sequencing has emerged as a broadly enabling 21st century "microscope" for the measurement of human biology. A plenary session given by Jay Shendure, MD, PhD, of the University of Washington will focus on efforts to develop new ways to use DNA sequencing in non-invasive diagnostics to improve patient care.

Oncofertility. In the U.S. each year, more than 140,000 people in their reproductive years are diagnosed with cancer – the life-saving treatments for which can cause infertility. Teresa K. Woodruff, PhD, DSc, of Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, will deliver a plenary presentation about the effort to preserve fertility for these patients.

Public health. Victoria Fraser, MD, of the Washington University School of Medicine, will give a plenary presentation outlining the major challenges in antimicrobial resistance nationwide and the vital role that clinical laboratories and evolving diagnostic tools can play in the prevention and control of antimicrobial resistance in hospitals.

Unlike the other types of substance abuse, the prevalence, health harms, and costs associated with cigarette use have been dramatically reduced over the past four decades as a direct result of broadly applied science-based public health policies and clinical practices. In a plenary session, A. Thomas McLellan, PhD, of the Treatment Research Institute will argue that a similar science-based strategy would be possible, practical, and cost effective to implement for drug and alcohol abuse as well.

Digital health revolution. In a special session, AACC attendees will hear from the winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder Xprize competition, Final Frontier Medical Devices, as well as from finalist Dynamical Biomarkers Group and semi-finalist DNA Medicine Institute. These innovators will explore the drivers and status of the digital health revolution, as well as the breakthroughs needed for these ideas to become reality.

Additionally, more than 750 exhibitors will display innovative technologies at the Clinical Lab Expo in every clinical lab discipline. Attendees will have the opportunity to see hundreds of new products just coming to market in areas such as mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, automation, and more.

“The frontiers of laboratory medicine continue to expand, with exciting breakthroughs in areas as diverse as fertility, digital and public health, and genomics,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “The 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting will feature leaders in laboratory medicine who are actively working to innovate and harness these breakthroughs to bring better clinical care to all patients.”

Session Information

New Frontiers in Genomics

Session 11001: CRISPR Biology, Technology & Ethics: The Future of Genome Engineering

Sunday, July 30

5–6:30 p.m.

Session 13001: Beyond Sequencing: New Frontiers in Genomics

Tuesday, August 1

8:45–10:15 a.m.

Oncofertility

Session 12001: Oncofertility: From Bench to Bedside to Babies

Monday, July 31

8:45–10:15 a.m.

Public Health

Session 14001: Antibiotic Resistance: A Public Health Crisis

Wednesday, August 2

8:45–10:15 a.m.

Session 15001: Modern, Effective Care for Substance Use Disorders: Findings From the 2016 Surgeon General’s Facing Addiction Report

Thursday, August 3

8:45–10:15 a.m.

Digital Health Revolution

Session 32227: A Q&A With Qualcomm Tricorder XPrize Finalists

Monday, July 31

4:30–6 p.m.

All sessions will take place in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

