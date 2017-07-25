Choose a Qualified Health Care Provider for Dermatologic Procedures

Newswise — NEW YORK (July 27, 2017) — Thanks to the emergence and proliferation of online review sites, the public can conduct background research on a variety of businesses and services, from restaurants to roofers. While such research can be beneficial in any facet of life, it is especially important for those considering cosmetic treatment.

“The outcome of any cosmetic procedure depends largely on the skill and experience of the person performing that procedure, so it’s important to do your homework when choosing a health care provider,” says board-certified dermatologist Anthony Rossi, MD, FAAD, an assistant attending at Memorial Sloan Kettering and assistant professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “While nonphysicians offering to perform cosmetic treatments in nonmedical settings may offer convenience, the limited training, supervision and equipment available in these environments may jeopardize patients’ health and safety.”

“If you’re considering a cosmetic procedure, it’s important to see a board-certified physician who is fully qualified to perform that procedure,” Dr. Rossi adds. “A board-certified dermatologist has the training and expertise to not only diagnose and treat a variety of skin, hair and nail conditions, but also help patients safely improve the appearance of their skin.”

Dr. Rossi recommends that patients considering a cosmetic procedure ask the following questions to determine whether their health care provider is qualified:

What are the doctor’s credentials? Is he or she a board-certified dermatologist or another appropriately trained physician? Doctors’ certifications are issued by the American Board of Medical Specialties and the American Osteopathic Association; be wary of certifications from other organizations.

Is he or she a board-certified dermatologist or another appropriately trained physician? Doctors’ certifications are issued by the American Board of Medical Specialties and the American Osteopathic Association; be wary of certifications from other organizations. How many of these procedures has the physician performed? The procedure should be one that the doctor performs regularly.

The procedure should be one that the doctor performs regularly. What results can be expected? How long is the recuperation period? Ask to see before and after photos of the physician’s previous patients, but remember that results may vary from patient to patient.

How long is the recuperation period? Ask to see before and after photos of the physician’s previous patients, but remember that results may vary from patient to patient. What are the risks? What type of anesthesia will the physician use? Do the benefits of the cosmetic procedure outweigh the risks?

What type of anesthesia will the physician use? Do the benefits of the cosmetic procedure outweigh the risks? Where is the procedure being performed? The procedure should be performed in a medical center or doctor’s office, not a nonmedical spa or clinic, salon, shopping mall, or private party.

“A qualified health care provider will not only help you achieve the best possible outcome for your cosmetic procedure, but also take steps to ensure your health and safety,” Dr. Rossi says. “Although nonphysicians may claim to be qualified health care providers, they cannot provide you with the level of care you can receive from a board-certified physician like a dermatologist.”

