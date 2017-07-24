Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals win Gold Plus Award for Heart Failure Care

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Ocean Medical Center in Brick honored for high standard protocols.

Newswise — July 20, 2017 – Edison – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, is pleased to announce that three of its hospitals have received the Get With the Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing the most timely and research-based standards outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure.

“Our award-winning hospitals are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our heart failure patients, and implementing these important guidelines helps us to accomplish this goal by tracking and measuring our success in meeting internationally-respected guidelines,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The program helps hospital teams follow the most up-to-date, research-based standards with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure.

“These honors come as no surprise – our cardiology teams strive for excellence in every aspect of care they deliver to patients suffering from heart failure, an illness that impacts about 5.7 million Americans,’’ said Steven G. Littleson, president of the hospital services division and chief operating officer of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center has received the Gold Plus award annually since 2014. Ocean Medical Center has received the honor for the last two years. Riverview Medical Center received the Silver Plus honor last year and its first Gold Plus award this year.

“We are pleased to recognize Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center for their commitment to heart failure care,’’ said Paul Heidenrich, M.D., M.S., national chairman of the Get With the Guidelines Steering Committee and a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

“Research has shown there are benefits to patients who are treated at hospitals that have adopted the Get With the Guidelines program,’’ Dr. Heidenrich said.

Each year, about 870,000 new cases are diagnosed and about 50 percent of those diagnosed die within five years. However, many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.

###

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###