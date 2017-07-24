Hackensack Meridian Health Launches Podcast Channel Featuring Experts Discussing All Things Health

Health network takes to the airwaves to discuss major news and trends – technology, treatment innovations and convenience in care.

Newswise — July 24, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce the launch of a new podcast channel which features health experts, such as Co-CEOs Robert C. Garrett and John K. Lloyd, along with community leaders taking on the topics of the day that are revolutionizing health care­- advances to keep people healthier, treatment innovations to improve outcomes and convenience in care to enhance the lives of countless patients.

The public can access Hackensack Meridian Health’s weekly podcasts by subscribing to ITunes and hear from our leaders –unfiltered and uncensored – as they weigh in on issues which have a profound impact on patients’ lives.

“Podcasts give us the opportunity to deliver quality, targeted on-demand content that people can listen to when and where they want,” said Chrisie Scott, Hackensack Meridian Health senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

“The platform allows us to speak and share ideas and happenings directly with people in a way that is personable and builds trust — we are definitely committed to building that intimate connection with our communities in ways that are genuine and memorable,’’ Scott said. “We believe that hearing directly from us can be extremely compelling.”

Several exciting podcasts are planned and will feature the following topics including:

The network’s launch next year of a new medical school in North Jersey with Seton Hall University which will enhance physician education and keep more doctors in New Jersey.

The creation of an Ideation Center – an incubator for the best ideas to improve health care and ensure they progress from lab to bedside with record speed.

How Hackensack Meridian Health is a national leader in quality outcomes and why it’s so important for patients to understand how we maintain the most stringent care protocols.

An update on our historic partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center which will result in one standard of care at all Hackensack Meridian Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering sites, access to 1,000 clinical trials and convenient care close to home.

Robert C. Garrett and John K. Lloyd are uniquely suited to launch the podcast as industry leaders recognized by many organizations for extraordinary vision and innovation.

Mr. Garrett was ranked No. 1 in the NJBIZ 2017 “Power 50 Health Care’’ list and was ranked on the NJBIZ “Power 100: The most powerful people in New Jersey business’’ list for six consecutive years. He was also listed as one of the 2016 “135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know,’’ according to Becker’s Hospital Review. He was also selected in 2103 as a member of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

Mr. Lloyd was recognized in NJBIZ’s 2017 ICON AWARDS for outstanding leadership and is a past recipient of the Medical Executive Award from the Academy of Medicine of New Jersey. Mr. Lloyd has been recognized by the NJHA as its Healthcare Professional of the Year; he has been included on Becker's Hospital Review list of 130 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know; and NJBIZ has ranked him among the most powerful health care leaders.

To access podcasts: hackensackmeridianhealth.org/podcasts

