 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Neurosurgeon and Scientist Behnam Badie Discusses Treatment, Outcomes and Research Advances for Glioblastoma

Article ID: 678321

Released: 24-Jul-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: City of Hope

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Cell Biology, Neuro, Local - California, Local - LA Metro, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Glioblastom, CAR T cell, CAR T-cell therapy, Brain Tumor, Brain Cancer

    •  
    It was recently announced that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor. The tumor was discovered after the senator underwent a minor procedure last week to remove a blood clot from his left eye.
     
    Behnam Badie, M.D., chief of neurosurgery and director of the Brain Tumor Program at City of Hope is available to discuss treatment, outcomes and research advances for this particular type of brain tumor. Badie is working to transform brain tumor treatment through research collaborations using nanoparticles, engineered CAR-T cells, engineered stem cells and other novel treatments. Badie, along with other City of Hope researchers and scientists, recently launched a clinical trial that uses patients’ own modified CAR-T cells to treat reoccurring glioblastomas. A case study from the trial was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. In this approach, patients receive injections – directly in the brain – of immune cells genetically modified to recognize certain markers on cancer cells. 
     
     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!