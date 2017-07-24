Summertime and the Grilling Is Easy – Tips and Tricks From “Chemistry in Your Kitchen” Author & Professor Matthew Hartings

WHO: Matthew Hartings, associate professor of chemistry, American University

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: Via phone, email, Skype, or at American University, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW.

BACKGROUND: Chemistry of cooking is on the upswing, from a growing number of high-profile chefs with chemistry backgrounds, to shows like “Food – Delicious Science,” which aired this spring on PBS.

Matthew Hartings, food science expert and associate professor of chemistry at American University, recently published “Chemistry in Your Kitchen”. “Chemistry in Your Kitchen” landed on a list of Science Magazine’s chemistry-themed book picks for non-chemist readers.

Hartings is available for interview, to discuss the chemistry and cooking trend, and share anecdotes from his book and popular cooking-themed science course at AU for nonmajors. As Hartings likes to say, “Every time we step into the kitchen, we’re chemists.”

Hartings is an expert in communicating chemistry for public engagement and certified through the American Chemical Society. He’s talked with numerous media outlets, including NPR, Slate, and Business Insider.

