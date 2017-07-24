High School Students Get Peek at Medical School Life

Newswise — BOSTON (July 24, 2017)—Ready to learn about diabetes, asthma, halitosis, cancer disparities and more, 22 high school students from around Massachusetts have been at Tufts University School of Medicine for five weeks to take part in the Teachers and High School Students program, an annual summer program providing students interested in the health professions with educational experiences and guidance from faculty mentors.

The Teachers and High School Students (TAHSS) program, which began at Tufts in 1989, fosters the interest students in grades 10-12 have in careers in science, medicine and health. During the five-week program, the students are tutored by Tufts dental and medical school students in gross anatomy, physical diagnosis, and aspects of general and specialty dentistry and nutrition, participate in team-building field trips across the Boston area, and spend up to 25 hours working with a faculty member in a clinic or science lab on an independent research project, which they present to family, friends and faculty at the end of the program. Tufts admissions representatives also provide students with information on the college application process and financial aid.

“Many future scientists, technicians and physicians take biology in high school and want to learn more; TAHSS introduces students to the next couple of steps through mentoring and applied science,” said Joyce A. Sackey, M.D., dean for multicultural affairs and global health at Tufts University School of Medicine. “Programs like TAHSS help prepare students for what they might experience in an academic, clinical and research setting, and help them to see the connection between the work we do and real life challenges facing their community.”

This year’s program runs June 28 – July 28. The students will present their research projects this Friday at a celebration on Tufts’ Boston Health Sciences campus.

Participating in the program this year are:

Salina Amanuel – Roslindale, MA (Wayland High School)

Nadim Barakat – North Attleboro, MA (Al-Noor Academy)

Sarah Barnes – Chelsea, MA (Chelsea High School)

Cole Bassett – Framingham, MA (Framingham High School)

Evans Berreondo – Brighton, MA (Boston Latin School)

Diego Calderón – Arlington, MA (Arlington High School)

Seldine Chambers-Sutton – Springfield, MA (Springfield High School of Science and Technology)

Justin Fenton – Lynnfield, MA (KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate)

Anagha Kumar – Hopkinton, MA (Hopkinton High School)

Loi Ly – Dorchester, MA (Boston Latin Academy)

Kathleen Mungai – Lowell, MA (Lowell High School)

Nadine Najah – Danvers, MA (Pioneer Charter School of Science II)

Dang Nguyen – Boston (Boston Latin Academy)

Athena Nol-Mao – Lowell, MA (Lowell High School)

Chidinma Nwodo – Hyde Park, MA (Needham High School)

Izu Nwodo – Hyde Park, MA (Needham High School)

Karina Perez – Springfield, MA (Springfield Central High School)

Ariana Rauch – Boston (Boston Latin School)

Goranit Sakunchotpanit – Braintree, MA (Braintree High School)

Sunny Tang – Carlisle, MA (Concord-Carlisle Regional High School)

Kayla Tat – Boston (Josiah Quincy Upper School)

Sophia Tran – Dorchester, MA (Boston Latin School)

TAHSS is open to all students but encourages applicants from members of groups that are under-represented in medicine and science and members of economically and educationally disadvantaged communities.

The institutions hosting the students this year are Tufts University School of Medicine, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Tufts Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center.

The Teachers and High School Students program is one of Tufts’ signature initiatives to mentor students of diverse backgrounds with aspirations of careers in medicine, dental medicine, biomedical sciences and health. It is one of a number of pipeline programs at Tufts University School of Medicine and the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences at Tufts. Tufts offers programs for students in middle school, high school and college, as well as college graduates.

The Teachers and High School Students Program is funded by Tufts University School of Medicine.

