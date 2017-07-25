Endocrine Society Opens Nominations for Inaugural Baxter Prize

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Scientists and healthcare providers who have demonstrated innovation and entrepreneurship by leveraging endocrine research to improve patient care can now apply for the inaugural John D. Baxter Prize for Entrepreneurship, the Endocrine Society announced today.

The $50,000 Baxter Prize will be awarded biennially to candidates who demonstrate entrepreneurship through successful business ventures, technology transfer, partnerships with government agencies, or cooperation with mission-based organizations or foundations. The first Baxter Prize will be awarded in 2018 at the 100th anniversary of ENDO, the Society’s annual meeting.

Individuals and teams of scientists or clinicians are eligible to apply. If a team decides to enter, then one team member must be designated as the lead nominee. Being a member of the Endocrine Society is not required, although membership is strongly encouraged. To apply, or for more information, visit https://www.endocrine.org/awards/baxter-prize. The deadline for entries is September 15, 2017.

The award was established in memory of Endocrine Society Past President John D. Baxter, M.D., who was a world-renowned scientist known for being the first to clone the human growth hormone gene. During his career, he made many fundamental medical discoveries and translated them into clinical therapies that had far-reaching implications in the fields of biotechnology and genetic engineering, benefiting the health and welfare of patients worldwide. He passed away in 2011.

“In a fitting tribute to Dr. Baxter’s legacy, this award will pave the way for innovative thinkers to improve the lives of people who have hormone health conditions,” said Endocrine Society President Lynnette K. Nieman, M.D. “The Baxter Prize will provide support for deserving entrepreneurs who are changing the endocrinology field.”

The Endocrine Society and Baxter’s wife, the Hon. Lee D. Baxter, San Francisco Superior Court (ret.), announced the creation of the new award at ENDO 2016 in Boston, Mass.

