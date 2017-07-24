The Global Biological Standards Institute’s 3rd annual BioPolicy Summit: Improving reproducibility of research through digital tools, technologies and laboratory automation is scheduled October 16, 2017, at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco.

Journalists attending will hear from 150 scientists and researchers exploring together how advancements in emerging technologies will improve the rate of reproducibility in preclinical research. The day will also include exhibits and demonstrations of the newest technologies.

Emerging technologies are an additional focus for GBSI’s work in engaging stakeholders to advance the development and adoption of standards and best practices, promote education and training, and move policy toward greater rigor and reproducibility in biomedical research. Our work on antibody validation standards and advocating cell authentication continues.

You can learn more about the meeting on our website, https://www.gbsi.org/event/biopolicy-summit-2017/ and follow GBSI and the summit on Twitter @GBSIorg and #labautomation. We will also post a media advisory to you in the coming weeks with more information about speakers and exhibitors. Early bird registration is available for scientists and others working in these emerging fields now through August 31, and space Is limited.

The steering committee planning the meeting includes Leonard P. Freedman, PhD, Global Biological Standards Institute; Nancy J. Kelley, Nancy J Kelley + Associations; Will Canine, OpenTrons; Douglas Densmore, Boston University College of Engineering; Jim Inglese, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences; and, Lenny Teytelman, Protocols.io.

If journalists would like to attend, or cover the event, please contact Carol Miller at cmiller@gbsi.org or +1(202)306-0130 who will help editors and journalists with details and interviews with planners and speakers.