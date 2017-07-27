TriCore Announces David G. Grenache, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

Newswise — For Immediate Release – (7.27.17) (Albuquerque, New Mexico) – TriCore Reference Laboratories announced today that David G. Grenache, PhD; has been selected as its first Chief Scientific Officer, effective September 2017.

In this role, Dr. Grenache will be responsible for oversight of the core lab’s strategic direction and planning, as well as contributing to leadership of the TriCore Research Institute. Dr. Grenache will function as Scientific Director of TriCore’s core laboratory that performs 10.5 million clinical tests each year. Dr. Grenache will join TriCore’s executive leadership team and report to TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer, Michael Crossey, MD, PhD.

The TriCore executive team is very excited for the new addition to the team. Dr. Crossey said, “I have been fortunate to know Dr. Grenache for many years through the AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry) where he has served in multiple capacities. He is widely known as a leading expert in maternal/fetal clinical chemistry issues and one of the best clinical chemists and medical educators I know. I am so pleased to have him join our team at TriCore.”

Khosrow Shotorbani, TriCore’s President and CEO, expressed enthusiasm regarding Dr. Grenache, “New Mexico is gaining a new citizen with true international expertise. I am confident that the addition of Dr. Grenache to our team will better allow TriCore to support our clinical colleagues, both now and in the future, as we reshape the way healthcare is delivered to improve lives in our New Mexico communities.”

Prior to joining TriCore, Dr. Grenache was a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine and a Medical Director in the chemistry division at ARUP Laboratories in Salt Lake City, UT. His research interests are focused on reproductive biochemistry and emerging biomarkers of disease.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is an independent, not-for-profit clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, co-sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. TriCore provides over 1,700 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to healthcare professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides analytics and research services, supporting healthcare and scientific organizations worldwide. For more information, visit tricore.org.