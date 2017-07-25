Wolters Kluwer and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Publish Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation

Newswise — July 25, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announces the release of Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, a new book published in partnership with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) that serves as a go-to reference for anyone involved with orthopaedic surgery and the resulting rehabilitation. Edited by Dr. Andrew Green, Dr. Roman Hayda, and Dr. Andrew C. Hecht, Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation covers rehabilitation protocol for orthopaedic procedures and provides readers with a deeper understanding of patient management in each phase of treatment.

Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation is a comprehensive title that includes discussion of anatomy, surgical indications and techniques, rehabilitation protocols, and specific clinical tips and pearls. Readers can look forward to short, concise chapters that focus on step-by-step protocols for rehabilitation methods.

“Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation aims to bridge the gap between orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation, empowering all—surgeons, non-operative musculoskeletal providers, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physiatrists, physicians in training, athletic trainers, and physical and occupational therapists—to achieve better outcomes,” said Andrew Green, MD, co-editor.

There are more than 165 multidisciplinary contributors to Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, representing specialties that include orthopaedic surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and chiropractic.

“We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to partner with the AAOS to publish an important book for the orthopaedic field, “said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Clinicians continuously strive to achieve better outcomes in surgery, and we’re proud to provide this first edition authoritative reference text to assist them in doing just that.”

Postoperative Orthopaedic Rehabilitation is available now.

