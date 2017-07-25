 
Researcher Available to Discuss Implications of Potential Affordable Care Act Repeal

    • A legal expert in health care at Georgia State University is available to discuss implications of the Senate version of the GOP’s plan to repeal aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

    Erin Fuse Brown, associate professor of law and part of the College of Law’s Center for Law, Health and Society, can provide insight into the potential impact of the Better Care Reconciliation Act on consumers, the health care industry, health insurance markets, and more.

    She can be reached at efusebrown@gsu.edu or 404-413-9180.

    Fuse Brown’s research and scholarship focuses on health care prices, health care markets, medical billing, the Affordable Care Act, health care competition and regulation, surprise medical bills, and genetic research and privacy.

    She holds a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a Master of Public Health degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and has been widely quoted in the media regarding various health care issues.

    Fuse Brown teaches health law related to finance and delivery, as well as administrative law. A list of her publications and a full biography are available online at http://law.gsu.edu/profile/erin-fuse-brown/.

     

