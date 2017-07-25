ASCO Announces Rapid Engineered Solutions Program That Delivers Customized Miniature Valve Assemblies within Days

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY, U.S.A. — ASCO has announced that its Rapid Engineered Solutions program can deliver customized miniature valve assemblies in a matter of days to analytical and medical instrument original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers.

“Our Rapid Engineered Solutions program recognizes that OEM design engineers have compressed product development times as they strive to be first to market,” said Andy Duffy, Vice President, Sales – Americas. “Now, analytical and medical instrument manufacturers can get custom miniature valve assemblies in days, not months while simplifying their fluidic paths, maximizing efficiencies, and reducing costs.”

ASCO’s Rapid Engineered Solutions delivers:

In 2 days , valve samples and manifolds from ASCO’s standard catalog offering.

, valve samples and manifolds from ASCO’s standard catalog offering. In 5 days , engineered valve samples with customizations to meet the application’s needs. Customizations include seal materials, flow and pressure range adjustments, power requirements, electrical connection configurations, and mounting configurations.

, engineered valve samples with customizations to meet the application’s needs. Customizations include seal materials, flow and pressure range adjustments, power requirements, electrical connection configurations, and mounting configurations. In as little as 10 days, engineered solution tailored to the OEM’s specific application requirements to simplify their fluidic path and turnkey installation. Solutions include engineered valves (pinch, isolation, proportional, and general purpose valves), custom manifolds, fittings, wire harness assembly, filtration, and sensors as needed.

The new program leverages the expertise and resources of the company’s Analytical and Medical team in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. These groups have in-house additive manufacturing capabilities and can rapidly deliver 3D printed assemblies to verify fit and functional prototypes for validation testing.

Once the OEM’s instrument is released to production, ASCO’s engineered solution will be built in one of their three Class 8 equivalent clean rooms to minimize contamination.

ASCO’s Rapid Engineered Solutions are ideal for OEMs designing clinical diagnostic instruments, bioinstrumentation, chromatography, hospital and dental equipment, industrial analyzers, patient monitoring, and surgical and oxygen therapy instrumentation. Their valves’ very low internal volumes minimize fluid cross-contamination and boast excellent flushability. Optional power saving functions are available for improved energy efficiency, plus all customizations are designed for manufacturability.

For more information, contact ASCO at 800-972-ASCO (2726), by e-mail at info-valve@asco.com, or visit www.asco.com.

About ASCO

ASCO, an Emerson company, offers comprehensive solutions of fluid automation products for a broad range of process and manufacturing industry applications. The company’s global scale increases speed to market, its deep expertise across applications transforms ideas into measurable outcomes, and its people create solutions that maximize efficiencies and optimize customer applications. ASCO’s fluid control and pneumatic product lines include a full range of solenoid valves, angle body piston valves, valve manifolds, cylinders, filters, regulators, lubricators and a complete range of accessories. For more information, visit www.asco.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

# # #