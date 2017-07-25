NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Named One of the Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune

Newswise — NEW YORK (July 25, 2017) – NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is one of the top 25 Best Large Workplaces in New York, according to research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

The list considered survey results from some 137,000 employees about their organizations’ culture, leadership, benefits and other factors crucial to an outstanding employee experience.

“At NewYork-Presbyterian, we know that our strongest assets in providing excellent patient care are our talented and committed employees,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are proud to be on this distinguished list of exceptional workplaces.”

The Great Place to Work survey analyzed employee assessments of their respective organizations on more than 50 different metrics, including management transparency, professional development, meaningful work, promotion equity and the generosity of benefit programs. It also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure they were creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

“We believe employee engagement is a key pillar to our overall commitment to excellence in patient care, research, education and community service,” said Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We constantly strive to evaluate and improve efforts to promote professional development, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and a sense of community among our workforce.” Key findings from the Great Place to Work survey taken by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital employees include that 91 percent would say they are proud to tell others where they work, and 87 percent believe their work has special meaning. Ninety-two percent of employees said that they have a great work atmosphere and 88 percent report they have a great boss.

“Employee engagement is important to any organization’s success, but it is critical when it comes to patient care,” said Shaun Smith, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is an environment where employees can feel confident that they can fulfill their potential and make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers.”

