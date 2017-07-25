Addcare AIW ELISA Workstations

Newswise — Addcare's range of ELISA workstations are designed to increase productivity and quality of immunoassay processing in your lab. They combine all functions required to process microplate based immunoassays on an efficient and flexible platform. A variety of models for small, medium to high throughput sample volumes are designed to perfectly match the needs of your individual lab. Alternative configurations for chemiluminescence and fluorescence immunoassays extend the portfolio. Assay processing is defined and controlled by ADCstation, Addcare's powerful PC-software.

The Addcare AIW line provides the perfect combination of performance, flexibility and quality, matching the budget of your lab.