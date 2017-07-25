Addcare Intelligent Automation Platforms

Newswise — Addcares liquid handling and assay processing platforms are designed to efficiently automate routine sample preparation, other liquid handling task and a variety of assays in your laboratory. They are an indispensable tool to increase efficiency, throughput and safety in your lab. Lab technicians will be released from time consuming routine and freed capacity will be available for other, valuable tasks.

Accuracy and precision of the pipetting system eliminates variations in sample preparation with a positive impact on the following diagnostic procedures - every hour, every shift, every day.