 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Addcare Innovative Technology

Article ID: 678414

Released: 25-Jul-2017 2:15 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Add to Favorites
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • Aacc, 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, Laboratory Medicine, diagnostic technology

    • Newswise — Addcare applies state of the state of the art technology, know-how and processes to provide high quality systems which perfectly integrate into your laboratory environment.

    The modular system approach supports flexible configuration of the liquid handling and processing platform to perfectly match your needs. Extended by a wide variety of functional modules for the specific task, it‘s the foundation of all Addcare systems.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!