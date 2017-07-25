Addcare DNA Extraction Workstation

Newswise — Based on our proven sample processing technology, Addcare has developed an automated DNA Extraction Workstation, increasing safety and throughput of complex and time consuming preparation of DNA amplification procedures. The system incorporates a high precision 4-channel pipetting system with disposable tips for transfer and mixing of samples and reagents capable of piercing sealed microplates , microplate shaker/incubators to accommodate standard and deep well microplates and cooling modules for PCR tubes and reagent containers. The plate handler transfers plates between processing positions on the platform and a barcode scanner supports sample identification.

The process is defined and controlled by ADCstation, Addcare's powerful PC-software.