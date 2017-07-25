Artel Launches Next Generation PCS Pipette Calibration System

Newswise — At the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Artel, the technology leader in liquid handling quality assurance, will unveil the next generation PCS® (pipette calibration system) designed to optimize pipette performance and boost confidence in data integrity. In addition to fast, easy pipette calibration, the system offers an enhanced intuitive user interface for simplified scheduling and reporting, a unique operator assessment module that standardizes pipetting technique across all skill levels, touch-sensitive software, and a streamlined design including an integrated barcode scanner.

As well as being the most advanced pipette calibration system available, the PCS addresses the issue of pipetting performance from another critical dimension – operator skill. The PCS functions as a scheduling tool for each employee’s Proficiency Assessment Plan and a pipetting technique training tool to help meet compliance. Bjoern Carle, Ph.D., product manager for Artel, says: “Inconsistent training on proper pipetting technique combined with high turnover of lab personnel leads to great variability in test results. By improving pipetting accuracy and precision, and bringing standardized quality assurance, the upgraded PCS generates consistent results that labs will trust for the long term.”

In addition to pipette inventory management and liquid handling quality control (QC) to comply with CAP and CLIA regulations, the PCS also allows laboratories to meet the increasingly common requirements for conducting and documenting Operator Competence Assessments as set forth in ISO 15189, ISO 15195, and ISO 17025. Electronic report and review management eliminates paper, giving laboratories that comply with Title 21 CFR Part 11 a one-stop solution for their QC program.

“Our task is to listen to the continually developing needs of the market. The result is an evolution of our tried and tested PCS adapted to meet these demands. Clinical Labs are in the business of saving lives and nothing but consistently accurate and precise results are acceptable. We’re proud of the role the PCS plays in today’s work environment, fulfilling positive end-user experience while allowing labs to not only trust their results, but be able to prove compliance and competency,” states Kirby Pilcher, president of Artel.

The new PCS system will be released in Q4 2016. Software upgrades for use with the existing PCS are available immediately, offering the new user interface and operator performance management module to current PCS users.

About Artel

Artel is the worldwide leader in liquid handling quality assurance. The company helps its customers ensure the quality of their laboratory test results so they can achieve optimum patient outcomes. Artel products and services enable quick, easy quality control of liquid handling processes for handheld pipettes and automated liquid handlers and offers training seminars for the use and quality management of all liquid handling instrumentation, both on-site, and at its Headquarters.