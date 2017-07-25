Olympus to Exhibit Imaging Solutions at 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

Olympus BX53 Microscope

With an LED illuminator equivalent to a 100-watt halogen lamp, the Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images. The BX53’s integrated Light Intensity Manager and ergonomic design make it comfortable and convenient to use with features including:

True Color LED : High luminosity light source provides true-to-life pink, purple, and cyan hues hard to come by with white LED technologies

Olympus BX46 Microscope

Designed specifically to meet the demands of repetitive routine microscopy, the BX46 clinical microscope is focused with a moveable objective nosepiece rather than by moving the stage. This fixed-stage microscope design provides the user with:

Perfect posture : Tilting, telescoping, and lifting binocular heads available to prevent occupational injury

Olympus DP74 Camera

The DP74 cooled color fluorescence microscope camera combines advanced image processing technology, a low-noise design, and easy-to-use software to deliver smooth, true-to-life images. Optimized for fluorescence color imaging, the DP74 microscope camera enables users to capture publication-quality images of even fast-moving specimens with features including:

High frame rate : A frame rate of up to 60 frames per second (fps) minimizes jitter to provide smooth images of specimens for quick microscope operation in daily use and conferences

: Color imaging up to 20.7 million pixels for high-resolution images Accurate color reproduction : A leading-edge CMOS image sensor, low-noise design, 3CMOS capture mode, and advanced image processing capture fine color detail for better color resolution

