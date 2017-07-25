Clippard DR-2 Precision Diaphragm Regulators

Newswise — When Clippard invented miniature regulators in 1962, the MAR Series became very popular as a simple, robust, and cost-effective regulator in a small package with exceptionally long life. As regulator applications continue to increase, Clippard is meeting the demand with the newest addition to the reputable regulator line. The new DR-2 Series provides greater accuracy and repeatability (±0.15 psi) while maintaining the same flow and performance characteristics as the MAR regulators in a small, sleek package.

Regulators are offered in either relieving or non-relieving versions. The relieving design maintains a constant pressure output even when downstream conditions change, while non-relieving regulators do not automatically compensate for changes in downstream flow or pressure. There is no vent to atmosphere, as in a relieving type regulator, and the output pressure can increase due to a downstream event.

Design for applications where zero air consumption is required (non-bleed)

Special diaphragm seal provides excellent accuracy and repeatability

Excellent corrosion resistance

Relieving and non-relieving designs

Manifold mount option

Features non-rising internal adjustment

ISO 9001:2008

