Concussion Expert Can Discuss News That CTE Found in Most Deceased NFL Players' Brains
University of Delaware's Tom Buckley is working on the largest research concussion study ever
Article ID: 678444
Released: 25-Jul-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Delaware
Newswise — University of Delaware researcher Tom Buckley can discuss findings that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, was found in 99 percent of deceased NFL players' brains. Buckley is working on the largest concussion study to date and also recently helped to open a new concussion clinic on UD's campus.