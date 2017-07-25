 
Concussion Expert Can Discuss News That CTE Found in Most Deceased NFL Players' Brains

University of Delaware's Tom Buckley is working on the largest research concussion study ever

Released: 25-Jul-2017

University of Delaware

    University of Delaware concussion expert Tom Buckley is working on the largest concussion study to date and also recently helped to open a new concussion clinic on UD's campus.

Neuro, Sports Medicine

Newswise — University of Delaware researcher Tom Buckley can discuss findings that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, was found in 99 percent of deceased NFL players' brains. Buckley is working on the largest concussion study to date and also recently helped to open a new concussion clinic on UD's campus. 

