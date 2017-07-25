APA Again Urges Senate Defeat of 'Repeal and Replace' Bills
Measures under consideration would gut Medicaid, leave over 20 million uninsured
Newswise — WASHINGTON – The American Psychological Association and its affiliated APA Practice Organization called on the Senate today to defeat any health care legislation that results in fewer Americans having health insurance.
“The Senate should act as a deliberative body by carefully, transparently, and thoroughly evaluating proposals to reshape the U.S. health care system,” APA President Antonio E. Puente, PhD, and CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, said in a letter to Senate leaders Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.
They urged the Senate to vote down the American Health Care Act, passed by the House; the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (both the original and amended versions); and the Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act, which would repeal major provisions of the Affordable Care Act without attempting to replace them.
“We strongly urge you to vote against any of these bills, or any legislation that would cause such long-lasting harm to the American public,” they wrote. “Instead, Congress should go back to the drawing board and work in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and the individual insurance market. It is imperative that legislation arising from this effort extend comprehensive, reliable health insurance coverage—including coverage for mental health and substance use treatment—to the 28 million currently uninsured Americans.”
APA and the APA Practice Organization oppose the abovementioned bills since they would:
“We urge senators to vote against any legislation that includes these provisions, and that would reduce, not increase, the number of Americans with effective, reliable coverage for mental health and substance use treatment,” the APA officials said.
