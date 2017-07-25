Sociologist Available to Discuss Government Leaks and Policy within the Media

Newswise — Christopher A. Bail is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Scholar at the University of Michigan. His research examines how non-profit organizations and other political actors shape public discourse by analyzing large groups of texts from newspapers, television, public opinion surveys, and social media sites. His research has been published by Princeton University Press, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Sociological Review, and other leading publications. In his article, â€œThe Public Life of Secrets: How Leaks Shape Policy Discourse,â€ he argues that leaks lead to a downward spiral of deception. His current projects examine the community-level predictors of violent extremism using Google search data, and how social networks influence political polarization on Twitter. Bailâ€™s publications include: â€œThe Fringe Effect: Civil Society Organizations and the Evolution of Media Discourse about Islamâ€ and "The Configuration of Symbolic Boundaries against Immigrants in Europeâ€ in the American Sociological Review.

