Institutional Partners Announced for CUR Transformations Project

Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) announces the selection of 12 institutional partners for its Transformations Project funded by the National Science Foundation (Award no. 1625354):

Bradley University, Peoria, IL

Bridgewater State University, Bridgewater, MA

Mansfield University, Mansfield, PA

Radford University, Radford, VA

Rice University, Houston, TX

Smith College, Northampton, MA

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, MD

University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

University of California–Riverside, Riverside, CA

University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Greensboro, NC

Westminster College, New Wilmington, PA

Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem, NC

With the assistance of CUR consultants and the principal investigators, the institutions will create cohesive, research-based undergraduate curricula in biology, chemistry, physics, and psychology. They also will work with educational researchers to conduct fundamental research on student, faculty, departmental, and disciplinary influences on the process of integrating and scaffolding undergraduate research experiences throughout the curriculum. Transformations in student learning and the learning environment at the department, school, and college level will be pursued at the participating institutions.

“We are thrilled with the energy and commitment of these 12 institutions to modify their STEM curricula,” said Mitch Malachowski, professor of chemistry at the University of San Diego and lead principal investigator for the project. “We look forward to working with them on this transformational change.”

CUR received nearly 90 proposals in response to its national Request for Proposals issued in January 2017. These were iteratively evaluated and narrowed through a three-stage review process before the final 12 institutions were selected. The principal investigators for the project are Malachowski, Kerry K. Karukstits (Harvey Mudd College), Jillian Kinzie (Indiana University), Jeffrey M. Osborn (The College of New Jersey), and Elizabeth L. Ambos (CUR).

The Council on Undergraduate Research supports faculty development for high-quality undergraduate student-faculty collaborative research and scholarship. More than 700 institutions and more than 12,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that the best way to capture student interest and create enthusiasm for a discipline is through research in close collaboration with faculty members.

