Equality Isn’t Cutting It: New Campaign From American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics Works for Health Equity, Too

Equality isn’t cutting it.

No matter where children live, learn, or play, they need—and deserve—the opportunity to lead a healthy life. While progress is being made in states across the country to help children grow up healthy, in many neighborhoods, there is still a long way to go. Even as states and cities see more children achieving a healthy weight, the reality is racial disparities persist. In order to accelerate progress, we need to tip the scales further to health equity by creating the opportunity for everyone to be healthier, especially those whose obstacles are the greatest.

A new campaign—Every Child Needs—is shedding light on what communities and schools need to create healthy environments to help children succeed. Twenty organizations that are improving nutrition and increasing physical activity among children are working together to underscore that every child needs a healthy start, healthy schools, and healthy communities in order to build a foundation for a healthy future.

Join our virtual press briefing on August 10 at 11 am ET to hear from these organizations—from the American Academy of Pediatrics to the American Heart Association—about new research, stories of successful programs in communities, and experts who can speak to the need to ensure all children have access to nutritious food and safe places to be physically active.

Participating organizations include:

American Heart Association

American Academy of Pediatrics

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Alliance for Healthier Generation

SHAPE America

Safe Routes to School National Partnership

America Walks

Salud America!

The Food Trust

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY