Erik Barton, MD, MS, MBA, Appointed System Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai

Newswise — (New York – July 26, 2017) Erik Barton, MD, MS, MBA, has been appointed System Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. His new role will begin on August 1, 2017.

Dr. Barton was Chair of Emergency Medicine and Executive Medical Director at the University of California-Irvine School of Medicine and UC Irvine Health. He is a highly respected academic administrator and an experienced emergency medicine physician with a special interest in emergency department operations and airway management. At UC Irvine, Dr. Barton has implemented significant improvements in patient experience, safety, quality, and Emergency Department throughput. In his prior role as Division Chief and Executive Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at the University of Utah for more than a decade, he launched a premier emergency medicine residency as well as fellowship training programs. He also built several highly regarded clinical programs for the University of Utah system. Dr. Barton is co-editor of the textbook Emergency Medicine: Clinical Essentials, now in its second edition.

“It is an honor to be selected for this position,” said Dr. Barton. “This is an exciting time for Mount Sinai and the practice of emergency medicine as we move towards a system-based practice in providing exceptional patient care and experiences. Mount Sinai Health System is in a unique position to shape the future of acute, unscheduled care delivery models for the citizens of New York City, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Dr. Barton earned his medical degree at the University of California-San Diego, where he also completed his internship and residency. He spent most of his academic career at the University of Utah, rising to the rank of tenured professor, and earned an MBA at the university’s David Eccles School of Business. A committed educator, Dr. Barton has received numerous awards and holds institutional development grants on emergency medicine fellowship training in India and on air medicine (emergency service provision during air transit).

“Dr. Barton’s business acumen, administrative experience, and passion for emergency medicine will bring great value to an emergency department that treats a diverse patient base from all walks of life,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Barton will succeed Andy Jagoda, MD, who has been chair of the department for eight years. Dr. Jagoda will remain at Mount Sinai to create and lead a new research and education center in emergency medicine.

The Department of Emergency Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest in the country and treats more than 600,000 patients annually. The research division is ranked No. 2 in the country in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

