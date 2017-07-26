 
Caplugs Evergreen 95-Pin Inoculator Assembly and Inoculum Tray at AACC 2017

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Credit: Caplugs Evergreen

      Caplugs Evergreen single use 95-pin inoculator assembly.

    Newswise — Caplugs Evergreen 95-pin single use inoculator assembly is precision-molded from polystyrene. This unique assembly and accompanying tray allows for the simultaneous pickup of 95 different bacterial colony samples, transferring the samples to a 96-well microplate. The missing pin in the inoculator assembly serves as a blank control.

    This assembly can also be used for a variety of other applications, including cell/tissue culture, blood toxicity, serological studies or other dilution and sensitivity tests.  Both the inoculator assembly and the inoculum tray are gamma sterilized.

    Evergreen products are now backed by the engineering and manufacturing expertise of Caplugs. For more than 65 years, Caplugs has been a global leader in plastic product protection and molding. Caplugs Evergreen is your source for single use labware with more than 1,000 catalog products in-stock and ready to ship today. And with comprehensive in-house molding capabilities, Caplugs Evergreen can also produce custom components for your laboratory requirements. For more information on the 95-Pin Inoculator Assembly or our other products for clinical chemistry, visit us at AACC booth #2727 August 1-3.

