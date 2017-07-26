DHS S&T Awards $200k to StackRox for Defense Against Cyber Threats

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has awarded StackRox, Inc. of Mountain View, California, a $200,000 contract to harden the cyber defenses of financial institutions.

The StackRox platform identifies cyberattacks and then uses container-native software to automatically stop malicious activity on affected applications. The platform is a software solution that runs as a collection of integrated, container-based micro-services within a computing environment.

This award was granted under the Financial Services Cyber Security Active Defense (FSCSAD) Solicitation—HSHQDC-17-R-00008—issued under the DHS S&T Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) Other Transaction Solicitation (OTS) authority. SVIP uses this OTS to fund nontraditional performers as they develop solutions for the most challenging threats facing DHS and homeland security practitioners across the country.

“StackRox security architecture brings instrumentation and machine learning solutions to industry that defend against cyber threats, ultimately hardening the nations’ critical infrastructures. S&T is leveraging the startup community for novel solutions to counter cyber threats in the financial industry,” said Eric Harder, program manager for S&T Cyber Security Division’s Next Generation Cyber Infrastructure (NGCI) Apex program.

The NGCI Apex program addresses the cybersecurity challenges facing our nation’s critical infrastructure sectors, enabling infrastructure to operate effectively, even in the face of sophisticated, targeted cyberattacks. The program seeks to provide technologies and tools to harden critical systems and networks. These critical infrastructure sectors have an immediate need for technologies that can adequately detect, defend, protect, restore and respond to sophisticated cyber-threats. The program is identifying, developing, testing, evaluating and deploying cutting-edge technologies to deter cyberattacks against these critical sectors.

“This award is an excellent example of how we can deliver commercial solutions to operational end users through partnerships with startups,” said Melissa Ho, SVIP Managing Director. “Through this partnership with StackRox, we are able to use new and innovative solutions to address a long-standing mission space of defending and securing the nation’s critical cyber infrastructure.”

Companies participating in the SVIP program are eligible for up to $800,000 over four phases to adapt commercial technologies for homeland security uses. For more information on current and future OTS solicitations visit http://scitech.dhs.gov/hsip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov.

