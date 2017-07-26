Joseph Caravalho Jr., MD, Selected as New Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine President, CEO

Bethesda. MD -- Army Major General (Dr.) Joseph Caravalho, Jr., a 1983 graduate of the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine ("America's Medical School"), Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), was selected as the next president and chief executive officer of HJF, effective September 1, according to an announcement today by Mr. Philip Odeen, chair of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) Council of Directors. Caravalho is currently the Joint Staff Surgeon at the Pentagon and chief medical adviser to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, providing recommendations to the Chairman, the Joint Staff and Combatant Commanders on a wide range of medical and readiness issues.

"The members of the Council of Directors were pleased by the quality of applicants for this position, which made the selection of the Foundation’s next leader incredibly challenging. However, Dr. Caravalho’s vast experience, talent and commitment to continue HJF’s extraordinary service to military medicine and public health made him the clear choice for this role," according to Odeen's announcement. "Dr. Caravalho is a dedicated military physician with the experience and proven leadership skills to guide our company to a promising future."

For more than 30 years, Caravalho he has served the U.S. Army in various leadership positions, including commanding general of the Southern Regional Medical Command and Brooke Army Medical Center, the Northern Regional Medical Command, and the Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and Fort Detrick in Maryland. Before becoming Joint Staff Surgeon, he was Army Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Commanding General (Support) of the U.S. Army Medical Command. Clinically, Caravalho has held positions as a staff internist, nuclear medicine physician and cardiologist.

"I am deeply humbled to be selected to join the Henry M. Jackson Foundation," Dr. Caravalho said. "I consider this a great privilege to contiue working with USU and the military services to advance medical research for our Nation's service members."

"I am absolutely thrilled to learn of Maj. Gen. Caravalho's selection as the new President and CEO for HJF," added USU President Dr. Richard W. Thomas. "In addition to being 'one of our own,' he brings an abundance of experience, energy and talent to the organization. I have known Dr. Caravalho for many years and have the highest regard for him and confidence in his leadership qualifications. He is uniquely qualified to lead the HJF and will be a tremendous asset for the University as we face the future together."

Dr. Caravalho will replace Mr. John W. Lowe, who retired in May after 25 years as HJF’s leader.

