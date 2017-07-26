Women’s Involvement in Government Is Making a Difference, Says Virginia Tech Expert

Six months after the Women's March, a Pew Research Center report has revealed “nearly six-in-ten women (58%) say they are paying increased attention to politics since (President) Trump’s election.” Meanwhile in Virginia, 51 Democratic women competed in this year’s primaries, up from 26 in 2015.

According to Virginia Tech expert Brandy Faulkner, we may be seeing more engagement by women because of Trump’s policies.

Quoting Faulkner

“I think this could have a significant effect on Trump's policy proposals. For instance, earlier this month three Republican women senators voted against Rep. (Mitch) McConnell's proposal to repeal the ACA, effectively killing that particular proposal. So, it does make a difference.”

“For some of the women, there is a sense of urgency because there are so many policy proposals that adversely affect them. I think women are finally understanding that they must be their own advocates, and part of that advocacy is demanding a seat at the table.”

“We've certainly seen these kinds of positive steps after past elections as well, but nothing like what we're seeing in Virginia, where the number of women seeking state and local office has nearly doubled. I'm especially interested to see whether the trend picks up at the federal level.”

“The enthusiasm sparked by the Women's March could potentially change the demographics of some state legislatures this November, if the candidates are successful.”

About Faulkner

Brandy Faulkner's areas of specialization include constitutional and administrative law, race and public policy, and critical organization theory. She teaches courses in public administration, constitutional law, administrative law, research methods, and the politics of race, ethnicity, and gender. View her full bio here.

Schedule an interview

To secure an interview with Brandy Faulkner, contact Ceci Leonard, ceciliae@vt.edu, 540-357-2500.

Our studio

Virginia Tech’s television and radio studios can broadcast live HD audio and video to networks, news agencies, and affiliates interviewing Virginia Tech faculty, students, and staff. The university does not charge for use of its studios. Video is transmitted by LTN Global Communications and fees may apply.