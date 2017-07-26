Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Present 10 Scientific Posters, Seven Products at AACC

"The abundance of research, product information and expertise we're sharing at the AACC meeting reflects the tremendous amount of work Ortho has accomplished over the past year," said Robert Yates, chief operating officer for Ortho. "Ortho is reimagining the laboratory through the strength of our full testing automation. Our innovative systems and solutions remove distractions and reduce time-consuming turnaround periods, empowering the lab to focus on patient needs."

Ortho will display the following posters at the conference:

Performance Evaluation of the VITROS ® N EPHRO C HECK ® Test*

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Godwin Ogbonna , principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Performance Evaluation of the VITROS® Immunodiagnostic Products Insulin Test on the VITROS® ECi/ECiQ Immunodiagnostic Systems, VITROS® 3600 Immunodiagnostic System, and VITROS® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Holly Groth , staff scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, staff scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics An Evaluation of Performance of the VITROS ® Immunodiagnostic Products HIV Combo Assay*

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Paul Contestable, principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Performance of the Prototype HTLV I+II Assay*

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Sue Danielson , Ph.D., senior principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, Ph.D., senior principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Evaluation and Performance of a New and Novel Visible Method for the Measurement of ALT on VITROS ® Systems*

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Van Thai-Paquette , scientist II, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, scientist II, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Development and Evaluation of the Prototype Multi-Test TRIG-CHOL Slides*

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Ted DiMagno , principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, principal scientist, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Performance of the EFK Diagnostics, Stanbio, β-Hydroxybutyrate LiquiColor ® Assay on the VITROS ® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS ® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Karen Ackles , scientist II, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

, scientist II, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics CEDIA ® Heroin Metabolite (6-AM) Application for the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS 4600 ® Chemistry System and VITROS 5600 ® Integrated System

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Tony Huynh , technical applications specialist II, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, technical applications specialist II, Thermo Fisher Scientific DRI ® Hydrocodone Application on the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS ® 4600 Chemistry System and VITROS ® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Tony Huynh , technical applications specialist II, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, technical applications specialist II, Thermo Fisher Scientific DRI ® Methadone Metabolite (EDDP) Application on the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS ® 4600 Chemistry System and VITROS ® 5600 Integrated System

Poster Session: August 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Author Presentation: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Presenter: Michael Aquino , Lead, senior scientist, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Products on display in Ortho's booth (No. 3517) at AACC will include VITROS® 3600 Immunodiagnostic Systems, VITROS® 4600 Chemistry Systems, VITROS® 5600 Integrated Systems, VITROS® Automation Solutions, and the ORTHO VISION® and ORTHO VISION® Max Analyzers. Ortho will also highlight the NEPHROCHECK® Test*, a risk assessment tool for predicting AKI.

"AACC is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with members of the lab community and hear their feedback on our products, both current and in development," said Alex Socárras, chief commercial officer for Ortho.

Visitors to the booth will be able to see what is possible in a reimagined lab and make tangible connections between the work accomplished in the lab and patients' well-being. Ortho's research and development team will share its vision for the future of in vitro diagnostics in its Innovation Lab. Attendees will be able to test their skills using real-time dashboard tools. Additionally, they can learn more about working with medical practitioners to help improve cardiac outcomes and help reduce the severity of AKI.

*In development – Not approved or cleared in the United States.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 120 countries, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2017

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

https://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com