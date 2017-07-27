Greta Van Susteren named a senior fellow at the USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy

Newswise — LOS ANGELES _ July 27, 2017 _ The USC Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy announced today that Greta Van Susteren will join the center as a non-resident senior fellow, beginning in the fall.

Van Susteren, who has been an important part of the news operation at all three major cable networks, was a criminal defense attorney and an adjunct faculty member at Georgetown Law School before entering journalism. Her second book, “Everything You Need to Know about Social Media," will be published by Simon & Schuster in November and serves as a step-by-step guide to the major media platforms.

“As a senior fellow,” CCLP Director Geoffrey Cowan said, “Greta will be a wonderful addition to our center, working with USC Annenberg on issues relating to social media, civic discourse, broadcast news, the coverage of politics and government, and public diplomacy.”

“I enjoyed working alongside Greta at CNN years ago, and I’m delighted to be reunited with her as we continue our work here to guide the next generation of journalists,” said Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Ms. Van Susteren, who was ranked as Forbes’ 94th most powerful woman in the world in 2016, will join an impressive roster of journalists, scholars and public officials currently serving as senior fellows at CCLP. Senior fellows work with students, appear on USC panels, and produce important books, works of journalism, and academic studies. In addition to her work as an experienced news moderator and anchor, Van Susteren has reported from hot spots around the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, North Korea, Sudan, and often conducted interviews with world leaders.

Van Susteren sits on the Board of Directors at the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, and she was the 2016 recipient of the Israeli American Council “Honest and Fairness” award. A native of Wisconsin, Van Susteren, who completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin and her Juris Doctor at Georgetown University Law School, is married to John Coale and lives in Washington, D.C.

About the Center on Communication Leadership & Policy

Based at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the Center on Communication Leadership & Policy (www.communicationleadership.org) conducts research, organizes courses and fosters dialogue through programs, seminars and symposia for scholars, students, policymakers and working professionals on issues covering The Role of Media in a Democracy, Communication Technology and Social Change, and Communication Leadership. Current projects include Funding the News; Politics, Power, and the Press; Public Diplomacy; Internet of Things - Emergency Response Cybersecurity Initiative; and Civic Tech USC.

About the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Located in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California, the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is a national leader in education and scholarship in the fields of communication, journalism, public diplomacy and public relations. With an enrollment of more than 2,200 students, USC Annenberg offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degree programs, as well as continuing development programs for working professionals across a broad scope of academic inquiry. The school's comprehensive curriculum emphasizes the core skills of leadership, innovation, service and entrepreneurship and draws upon the resources of a networked university located in the media capital of the world.

