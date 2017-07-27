Diener Precision Pumps Engineering Your Flow

Newswise — Diener Precision Pumps, the leading manufacturer of precision piston pumps and gear pumps has been Engineering Your Flow for Clinical Laboratory instruments since 1994. The company prides itself on its Global Engineering of Excellence based in Lodi, CA and its precision manufacturing facility located in Embrach, Swizterland. A perfect marriage of renowned Northern California innovative engineering with Swiss quality produced products.

This year's booth #6039 will showcase a new working display where you can witness live pump performance for various clinical laboratory instrument applications. The display will include:

gear pumps for continuous flow instrument requirements including applications for fill, fluid transfer, wash and recirculation. A 24 vdc brushless motor with 0-5 volt input accurately controls the magnetically driven pump. The precision made PEEK gear assembly provides great repeatable performance and a long life. It's compact size with manifold mount and quiet performance makes this pump ideal for medical devices. Precision Series piston pumps for accurate and repeatable dispensing. The pump is stepper motor driven and includes a durable valve-less design constructed of inert materials. A ceramic cylinder assembly is encapsulated by a molded PVDF housing. Various port options incorporated into the molded design include 3mm or 5mm barbs, 1/4-28 UNF and 1/4" OD push-to-connect. These integrated port options eliminate potential leak points and reduce cost. Diener Precision Pumps offers the broadest selection of piston diameter sizes than any other piston pumps seen in the market. With its minimal dead volume performance, it's a perfect pump choice for precision dosing applications.

Diener Precison Pumps is dedicated to Engineering Your Flow and offers individual OEM custom tailored pump solutions to provide customers with optimal fluidic system performance. To learn more about Diener Precision Pump products, visit their website www.dpp.swiss