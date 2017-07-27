Ultra-Sensitive Point of Care Test for a Brain Biomarker

Newswise — Dx-Sys Inc. (Booth # 1356) has developed an ultra-sensitive, Lateral Flow Point of Care diagnostic test for Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP), a potential biomarker for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The test is a one-step quantitative immunochromatographic assay which can be performed in 60 minutes using a Time Resolved Fluorescence Strip Reader with a sensitivity of < 1 pg/mL of GFAP in human serum. The POCT can also be performed on a Qiagen’s standard Fluorescence strip reader for Europium chelates with a sensitivity of 10 pg/mL for GFAP.