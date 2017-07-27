Secure Strategies to Continuously Improve Quality in Radiology Practices

Newswise — RESTON, VA — The American College of Radiology (ACR) Annual Conference on Quality and Safety helps radiology practices add value through cost-effective service quality improvement.

“Radiology practices must take action to build a patient-centered quality infrastructure to remain successful,” said Jonathan B. Kruskal, PhD. The conference provides tools that result in greater operational efficiency and quality care delivery, added the chair of the ACR Quality Management Committee and conference program co-chair.

“At this conference, attendees learn how to become meaningful contributors to quality improvement efforts,” said David B. Larson, MD, MBA, program co-chair. Sessions are based on themes like organizational effectiveness, improvement methodology and compliance, he added.

The interactive program is designed for physicians, medical physicists, practice leaders, technologists, business managers, and hospital staff and administrators or others in the health care team.

The ACR Annual Conference on Quality and Safety will be held Oct. 13–14 in Boston. For a limited time, registrants also receive $200 off an initial registration fee for the National Radiology Data Registry. Early-bird registration ends Aug. 18. Submit an abstract for conference presentation by July 30.

