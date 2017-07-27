Healthcare’s Most Advanced Upright Refrigerators and Freezers

Newswise — Follett LLC, an industry leader in medical-grade refrigerators and freezers, announces the release of an enhanced feature set in all of its upright refrigerators and freezers. The new touchscreen control package puts every essential feature at your fingertips – from data collection and alarms, to an electronic locking system.

The 7” intuitive, full-color capacitive touchscreen user interface, now standard on all full-size refrigerators and freezers, offers value-added, next generation features that are both smart and beautiful. Designed to enhance data management and product protection, the new user interface features data and event recording with on-screen display and graphing, as well as USB data export capabilities.

Backed by Follett’s long-standing commitment to superior service and support, Follett refrigerators and freezers deliver the ultimate in overall reliability and temperature control. These high-performance units feature a back-plenum air distribution system, the industry's most advanced airflow design, to deliver superior temperature consistency at all levels in the cabinet, even when heavily loaded with product. A powerful, all-in-one top-mounted modular refrigeration unit increases the useable storage space while providing the performance needed for critical product storage. The modular design also simplifies any maintenance since the refrigeration system can be removed without disrupting the contents and internal temperature of the refrigerator. “The advanced user interface of our new upright refrigerator and freezer delivers the high performance features and exceptional reliability required by the healthcare industry for critical product storage,” states Gary Gutman, Director of US Healthcare Sales.

Founded in 1948, Follett LLC is a leading manufacturer of innovative equipment for the healthcare market, including medical-grade refrigerators and freezers, ice and water dispensing equipment, ice machines, and ice storage and transport equipment. Follett's commitment to superior design and construction as well as outstanding customer service has resulted in our unparalleled reputation for excellence with customers around the world

For more information, contact Follett LLC at 800-523-9361 or visit www.follettice.com/healthcare.

Follett is a registered trademark of Follett LLC, registered in the US.