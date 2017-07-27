 
5-Part Auto Hematology Analyzer-KT-6610

27-Jul-2017

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Newswise — KT-6610 is an innovative, economic, compact hematology analyzer using advanced tri-angle laser scattering, flow cytometry technology to deliver cost-efficient 5-part white blood cell differential results. It is a perfect solution for small labs and clinics, which have limited space and budget, but request accurate hematologic results.

    Specification:

    Throughput: 60 samples per hour Tri-angle laser scattering, flow cytometry for white blood cell differentiation and counting 29 parameters+4 scattergrams 3 reagents used for test Small sample volume is needed for 5 differential results 10.4-inch touch screen, no extra PC required Built-in thermal printer, support external printer Built-in barcode scanner to support LIS

