3-Part Auto Hematology Analyzer-KT-6400

Newswise — KT-6400 is an innovative hematology analyzer with a large touch screen, built-in thermal printer and huge storage capacity. It is a diagnostic system combined with reliable hardware and intuitive software, which is a perfect solution for small labs and clinics.

Specifications:

Principle: Impedance for WBC, RBC, PLT counting

Throughput: 60 samples per hour

3-part differentiation of WBC, 20 parameters +3 histograms

3 counting modes: whole blood, capillary blood and prediluted

Micro sample volume: 10 μL

Storage: up to 100,000 sample results (including histograms)

Support external printer, barcode and LIS