3-Part Auto Hematology Analyzer-KT-6400

Released: 27-Jul-2017 10:30 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

    • Newswise — KT-6400 is an innovative hematology analyzer with a large touch screen, built-in thermal printer and huge storage capacity.  It is a diagnostic system combined with reliable hardware and intuitive software, which is a perfect solution for small labs and clinics.

    Specifications:

    Principle: Impedance for WBC, RBC, PLT counting

    Throughput: 60 samples per hour

    3-part differentiation of WBC, 20 parameters +3 histograms

    3 counting modes: whole blood, capillary blood and prediluted

    Micro sample volume: 10 μL

    Storage: up to 100,000 sample results (including histograms)

    Support external printer, barcode and LIS

