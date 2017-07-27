3-Part Auto Hematology Analyzer-KT-6400
Article ID: 678582
Released: 27-Jul-2017 10:30 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
CHANNELS
Newswise — KT-6400 is an innovative hematology analyzer with a large touch screen, built-in thermal printer and huge storage capacity. It is a diagnostic system combined with reliable hardware and intuitive software, which is a perfect solution for small labs and clinics.
Specifications:
Principle: Impedance for WBC, RBC, PLT counting
Throughput: 60 samples per hour
3-part differentiation of WBC, 20 parameters +3 histograms
3 counting modes: whole blood, capillary blood and prediluted
Micro sample volume: 10 μL
Storage: up to 100,000 sample results (including histograms)
Support external printer, barcode and LIS