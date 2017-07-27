Electrolyte Analyze-GE300

Newswise — GE300 is an easy-to-use, color touch screen electrolyte analyzer with throughput of 60 samples per hour based on ISE method. Auto calibration, sampling, cleaning to assure accurate results. Maintenance-free and long life electrode is another competitive feature to make it stand out and satisfy the customers.

Specifications:

Throughput: 60 samples per hour

Sample volume: 100-200μL

Ion: K+, Na+, Cl-, iCa2+, pH, Li+, customized selection of ions, optional CO2

Calibration: Automatic or On-demand Closed reagent, real time monitoring reagent

Printer: Internal thermal printer

Display: LCD

Storage: Up to 50,000 results

Interface: RS-232, support LIS