Electrolyte Analyze-GE300
Released: 27-Jul-2017
69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
Newswise — GE300 is an easy-to-use, color touch screen electrolyte analyzer with throughput of 60 samples per hour based on ISE method. Auto calibration, sampling, cleaning to assure accurate results. Maintenance-free and long life electrode is another competitive feature to make it stand out and satisfy the customers.
Specifications:
Throughput: 60 samples per hour
Sample volume: 100-200μL
Ion: K+, Na+, Cl-, iCa2+, pH, Li+, customized selection of ions, optional CO2
Calibration: Automatic or On-demand Closed reagent, real time monitoring reagent
Printer: Internal thermal printer
Display: LCD
Storage: Up to 50,000 results
Interface: RS-232, support LIS