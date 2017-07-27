 
Electrolyte Analyze-GE300

    • Newswise — GE300 is an easy-to-use, color touch screen electrolyte analyzer with throughput of 60 samples per hour based on ISE method. Auto calibration, sampling, cleaning to assure accurate results. Maintenance-free and long life electrode is another competitive feature to make it stand out and satisfy the customers.

    Specifications:

    Throughput: 60 samples per hour

    Sample volume: 100-200μL

    Ion: K+, Na+, Cl-, iCa2+, pH, Li+, customized selection of ions, optional CO2

    Calibration: Automatic or On-demand Closed reagent, real time monitoring reagent

    Printer: Internal thermal printer

    Display: LCD

    Storage: Up to 50,000 results

    Interface: RS-232, support LIS

