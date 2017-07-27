Auto Chemistry Analyzer-GS200
Article ID: 678587
Released: 27-Jul-2017 11:25 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
CHANNELS
Newswise — GS200 is a multi-functional benchtop clinical chemistry analyzer with a throughput up to 150 T/H. It features 24-hour non-stop cooling, stable heating for reaction, bilateral LIS etc., it is a compact chemistry solution for small laboratories and a back-up tool for mid-to-high end laboratories.
Specifications:
Fully automated, random access, open system
Up to 150 T/ H (Without ISE)
Wash and non-wash system both available
50 special plastic cuvettes, quartz optional
24 hours reagent cooling system
40 reagent positions and 40 sample positions
Full-sealed matrix spectrometric system
Barcode reader and internal PC optional
Support bilateral LIS, HL7 protocol