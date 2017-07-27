 
Auto Chemistry Analyzer-GS200

Article ID: 678587

Released: 27-Jul-2017 11:25 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

Healthcare, Technology, Medical Meetings, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Aacc, 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, diagnostic technology , Laboratory Medicine

    • Newswise — GS200 is a multi-functional benchtop clinical chemistry analyzer with a throughput up to 150 T/H. It features 24-hour non-stop cooling, stable heating for reaction, bilateral LIS etc., it is a compact chemistry solution for small laboratories and a back-up tool for mid-to-high end laboratories.

    Specifications:

    Fully automated, random access, open system

    Up to 150 T/ H (Without ISE)

    Wash and non-wash system both available 

    50 special plastic cuvettes, quartz optional 

    24 hours reagent cooling system

    40 reagent positions and 40 sample positions

    Full-sealed matrix spectrometric system

    Barcode reader and internal PC optional

    Support bilateral LIS, HL7 protocol

     

