Auto Chemistry Analyzer-GS200

Newswise — GS200 is a multi-functional benchtop clinical chemistry analyzer with a throughput up to 150 T/H. It features 24-hour non-stop cooling, stable heating for reaction, bilateral LIS etc., it is a compact chemistry solution for small laboratories and a back-up tool for mid-to-high end laboratories.

Specifications:

Fully automated, random access, open system

Up to 150 T/ H (Without ISE)

Wash and non-wash system both available

50 special plastic cuvettes, quartz optional

24 hours reagent cooling system

40 reagent positions and 40 sample positions

Full-sealed matrix spectrometric system

Barcode reader and internal PC optional

Support bilateral LIS, HL7 protocol