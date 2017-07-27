 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Specific Protein Analyzer-PA54

Article ID: 678588

Released: 27-Jul-2017 11:25 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Add to Favorites
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Technology, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • Aacc, 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, diagnostic technology , Laboratory Medicine

    • Newswise — PA54 is a semi-auto analyzer for quantitative determination of specific proteins in blood, urine samples, including HbA1c, HS-CRP, CRP, ASO, CYS-C, RF, mALB, D-Dimer, IgM, IgG, IgA, C3, C4, etc.  It's an ideal instrument designed for medium or small labs or backup analyzer in large labs.

    Specifications:

    Proven method: Fixed time nephelometry

    4 independent working channel

    Small sample volume

    Calibrated against the International Reference Material CRM470

    5.6-inch touch screen operation with intuitive software

    Support barcode scanner

    Built-in thermal printer, support auto & manual print

    Certified by NGSP (National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program)

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!