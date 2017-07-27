Specific Protein Analyzer-PA54

Newswise — PA54 is a semi-auto analyzer for quantitative determination of specific proteins in blood, urine samples, including HbA1c, HS-CRP, CRP, ASO, CYS-C, RF, mALB, D-Dimer, IgM, IgG, IgA, C3, C4, etc. It's an ideal instrument designed for medium or small labs or backup analyzer in large labs.

Specifications:

Proven method: Fixed time nephelometry

4 independent working channel

Small sample volume

Calibrated against the International Reference Material CRM470

5.6-inch touch screen operation with intuitive software

Support barcode scanner

Built-in thermal printer, support auto & manual print

Certified by NGSP (National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program)