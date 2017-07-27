Specific Protein Analyzer-PA54
Article ID: 678588
Released: 27-Jul-2017 11:25 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
CHANNELS
Newswise — PA54 is a semi-auto analyzer for quantitative determination of specific proteins in blood, urine samples, including HbA1c, HS-CRP, CRP, ASO, CYS-C, RF, mALB, D-Dimer, IgM, IgG, IgA, C3, C4, etc. It's an ideal instrument designed for medium or small labs or backup analyzer in large labs.
Specifications:
Proven method: Fixed time nephelometry
4 independent working channel
Small sample volume
Calibrated against the International Reference Material CRM470
5.6-inch touch screen operation with intuitive software
Support barcode scanner
Built-in thermal printer, support auto & manual print
Certified by NGSP (National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program)