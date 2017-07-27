New Ultra-Small, Portable Device Pump

Newswise — Introducing new KNF NMP 03 micro gas pump—starting at a lightweight 11g and measuring just 12.9 mm wide and 24.2 mm in length—this diminutive pump delivers very consistent, linear transfer from a few milliLiters to 500 mL/min.

In addition to ultra-small size and wide flow rate range, NMP 03 offers a long service life, outstanding efficiency, leak tightness, and quiet, low vibration operation, making it ideally suited for handheld, battery-operated applications. Typical portable device applications include emissions measurement and gas analyzers; patient monitoring; capnography; negative pressure wound therapy; ion-mobility spectrometry (trace detection); drugs and explosives detection; handheld pipette/dosing; and print-head meniscus control.

With a wide operating temperature range of -20 °C – +60 °C (environment and gas), NMP 03 is also well-suited for outdoor use and applications involving hot or cold gases.

Optimize a NMP 03 for your specific application, with material, configuration, and other options, as well as a selection of five standard motors to balance controllability, lifetime, and cost.

For more information, please visit www.knfusa.com/nmp03.