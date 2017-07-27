UT Austin Launches Premier Business Plan Competition for Undergraduates

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas – The Herb Kelleher Center (HKC) at The University of Texas at Austin is launching its first-ever statewide business plan competition designed for undergraduates. The competition is open to undergraduate students across the state of Texas and will be held at UT Austin on October 28, 2017.

Participating teams will compete for up to $15,000 in cash and prizes. Students will have a fully-immersive learning experience with mentorship, professional feedback on their plans and pitches, and form lasting relationships with leaders in the Texas entrepreneurship ecosystem.

To apply students must submit application materials by midnight on September 22. On October 11, the Herb Kelleher Center will announce the semi-finalist teams that will advance to the finals in Austin, Texas on October 28.

“Since the launch of the Herb Kelleher Center in 2001, we’ve seen many startups gain traction and launch from the UT,” said Luis Martins, director of the center. “Texas has always been an entrepreneurial state and we are delighted to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of undergraduate students from across the state of Texas.”

Student teams must be primarily comprised of undergraduate students from participating Texas universities. Each team must have the endorsement of a faculty advisor at their respective university. Business plans will be judged on key criteria of innovation, achievability, scalability, fundability, and quality.

As the first of its kind, the competition invites students from all backgrounds and seeks to cultivate diversity and interdisciplinary collaboration within undergraduate entrepreneurial communities around the state of Texas.

The competition aims to serve as a launchpad for student entrepreneurs with a dream and drive to turn their business idea into reality.

For competition and application details, visit: https://texasbusinessplancompetition.splashthat.com/

For more information, contact: Emanuel Ibarra, Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, 512-903-0123 or Samantha Harris, Red McCombs School of Business, 512-471-6746