Trump’s Ban on Transgender People in Military Puts Spotlight on Transgender Health

Released: 27-Jul-2017 12:30 PM EDT

    • WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s recent announcement banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military has garnered a widespread media and public response. The Endocrine Society is offering an interview opportunity with an expert spokesperson who can provide a scientific and medical perspective.

    Joshua D. Safer, M.D.
    Medical Director of the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery
    Boston Medical Center
    Boston, Mass.

    To schedule interviews, please contact Aaron Lohr at alohr@endocrine.org or 202-971-3654.

