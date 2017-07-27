Path-Tec: SpectraPath Brings Laboratories into the Future

Newswise — A pain point many clinical labs will have to tackle in increasing priority over the next few years is cost reduction. As healthcare continues its transition from fee-for-service payments to value-based payments, facilities are anticipating a considerable decrease in Medicare reimbursements for clinical lab tests. With reimbursements shrinking and costs for everything from labor and specimen collection to transportation and logistics rising, labs are challenges to find new and better ways to maintain an acceptable cost structure while delivering the customer service and quality the market demands.

Increasing efficiency using technology is one way many laboratories are looking to solve the puzzle. Implementing an RFID or advanced barcode scanning system is a quick way to dramatically increase efficiency across many lab functions.

In the past, many labs have depended on manual package processing and data entry procedures that are time consuming and difficult to maintain. RFID technology allows for specimen information to be scanned and stored in a simple to search database. This process greatly cuts down the amount of manual data entry related to specimen receipt and logging, while also helping to keep the data more organized. Labs using RFID technology report reduced accessioning and receiving time. Laboratories also benefit from improved data management that allows them to troubleshoot issues faster and with more accurate information.

Maintaining specimen integrity is also an important part of cost containment. Wasting test materials on specimens that have been compromised is a waste of resources. Another benefit RFID technology brings to specimen management is temperature tracking. Solutions like Path-Tec’s SpectraPath uses RFID technology to monitor temperature variations in specimen shippers, providing notification if the specimen exceeds the established norms. This allows a lab to identify compromised specimens early, saving time and resources. Location tracking also allows providers to anticipate delivery delays.

Laboratories using RFID scanning can also use data to reduce the effects of dwindling Medicare reimbursements by cutting supply chain costs and optimizing profitable customer relationships. Implementing an RFID system like SpectraPath, allows laboratories to conduct in depth reporting that can be used to drive efficiency throughout the entire asset management process, from specimen kit and supply procurement through specimen logistics.

SpectraPath is a prime example of how healthcare providers are using technology to revolutionize essential laboratory processes. Customers that implement SpectraPath can utilize cutting edge tracking and data management technology to drive efficiency and expense reduction from their specimen management efforts. For over a decade, Path-Tec has provided laboratories across the country with tools and solutions to reduce costs, improve client service levels, and improve overall operational efficiency.

SpectraPath is one of the main resources Path-Tec employs to help laboratories stay on the cutting-edge. This end-to-end web-based technology platform allows labs to make better business decisions in supply and kit inventory management, specimen and supply logistics, and client management. SpectraPath was specifically designed to help laboratories effectively manage all their clients’ pre-analytical supply and specimen management needs.

Visit Path-Tec at booth 2854 to speak with an expert or demo SpectraPath.

You can also visit us at www.path-tec.com.